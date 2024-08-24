A new laundrette is set to open next weekend.

Laundry Bliss opens next Saturday (August 31) in the former Laundrylils in London Road, Grantham.

Owners Rachel Buckley and Nicola Oakes will be hosting a welcome event from 10am until 2pm.

Rachel said: “Myself and Nicola are overwhelmed with the support we have received and the comments around how different the shop looks.

“We are very excited for the future, we have already managed to take on new contracts with Airbnb hosts, holiday homes, hairdressers and cafes and had walk-in customers and enquiries.

Rachel Buckley.

Nicola Oakes

“We both look forward to expanding the business and seeing what the future holds for both businesses.”

Rachel owns Domestic Bliss, a laundry and house cleaning service in Grantham, and the new laundrette will be the HQ for the business.

Drinks and food will be available at the opening event.