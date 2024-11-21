A new £8.8 million waste depot in Grantham is expected to be operational by November 2025.

A report presented to South Kesteven District Council's finance and economic overview and srutiny committee next Tuesday (November 26) will outline the full timeline for the project, which is being built on the former Fenland Foods site on Turnpike Close.

The new facility is expected to improve council services, housing over 250 employees working in operations such as bin collection, street cleaning, housing maintenance, and a workshop for council vehicles.

An aerial shot of the development site. Photo: Lindum Group Ltd

Council documents indicate that work is progressing in line with the master construction programme, with a target completion date of October 7, 2025.

The relocation and mobilisation of the existing depot to the new location will follow over a four-week period, with an operational go-live date set for mid-November 2025.

The report also outlines that a one-off funding of £500,000 will be required to facilitate moving services from the existing location.

The timeeline for the opening of the new waste depot in Grantham. Photo: SKDC

"Lindum has reduced the construction period to 50 weeks enabling an increased mobilisation period for relocation from the old depot to the new," detailed the report.

South Kesteven District Council says the current depot on Alexandra Road will remain operational until the new site is open.