The leader of South Kesteven District Council has held onto his role despite an attempt by opposition members to oust him over a series of code of conduct violations by other councillors.

Councillor Graham Jeal (Con), leader of the South Kesteven Coalition Group, presented a motion at a full council meeting yesterday (Thursday, January 30), originally calling on the authority to reaffirm the principles of the Local Government Association (LGA) 'Debate Not Hate' campaign.

The initiative aims to raise public awareness of councillors' roles in their communities, encourage healthy debate, and improve responses and support for local politicians facing abuse and intimidation.

Ashley Baxter, leader of South Kesteven District Council

An amendment to the motion from Coun Matthew Bailey (Con) sought to remove Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind) as leader after two independent councillors were found to have breached respect provisions under the council's Code of Conduct following hearing review panels in January.

"Since the election of the leader of the council in early 2024, there has been a significant increase in the number of Code of Conduct complaints, many of which have been deemed so serious as to merit external investigation and hearings," he said.

"With bullying, intimidation, and widespread abuse at unprecedented levels at SKDC, the leader of the council has failed to uphold the principles of the LGA 'Debate Not Hate' campaign, which he signed as a group leader in 2022.

"For these reasons, this motion proposes the removal of the leader of SKDC until such time as a new leader can be elected by full council."

Coun Jeal assured that the South Kesteven Coalition Group would not be putting forward a candidate for leader if the amendment was passed, leaving it up to the current administration to select who would take up the mantle.

"I want to be absolutely clear, this amended motion is not for political gain," said Coun Jeal, prompting loud laughter from the chamber.

"It is about restoring the stability and integrity of this council."

However, Coun Phillip Knowles (Ind), cabinet member for corporate governance and licensing, highlighted that the leader has not been responsible for any of the recent code of conduct violations and questioned why he should be punished for them.

"It is a political move," he said, addressing the leader of the opposition.

"It is nothing to do with anything else except trying to take revenge on a thorn that was in the side of the last administration when they were in power."

Coun Pam Byrd (Ind), chairperson of the council's standards committee, which had been dealing with the complaints, pointed out that the incidents under discussion had actually happened last March and May, and that lessons had been learned, with councillors now being more careful with the language they use.

"This isn’t a recent problem, it’s just the way the system has worked."

Ultimately, deputy leader Paul Stokes (Ind) put forward another amendment to the motion, reverting to the original motion to reaffirm the principles of the LGA 'Debate Not Hate' campaign, which Coun Jeal reluctantly accepted. This received 59 votes in favour and one abstention.