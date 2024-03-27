Opticians staff have raised hundreds to support a colleague’s daughter with her health battles.

The team at Specsavers in the Isaac Newton Shopping Centre in Grantham have raised £359 to support Becky Chappell, daughter of colleague Lorraine Davison.

For 10 years, Becky has been battling dysphagia, causing difficulty for her to swallow food and drink.

Optical assistant Katie Eales presents the cheque to Becky at Specsavers Grantham

Specsavers Grantham store director Colin Ducker said: “We would like to say a massive thank you to all of the local businesses that donated and also a huge thank you to everyone who bought a ticket. Altogether we were chuffed to raise £359.

“This will now go to Becky to help her pay for her private treatments and for a hydrotherapy bath that she so desperately needs.”

Get the latest news to your inbox by signing up to The Briefing

Staff held a raffle in store, with many local businesses donating prizes including a photo shoot, a family meal, beauty treatments and a pair of glasses donated by Specsavers.

Becky Chappell.

Becky has previously spoken to LincsOnline of her decade-long struggle with the condition.

The mother-of-two has been left severely underweight because of her condition and has “gone down every road” with the NHS, therefore why she is now seeking private treatment.

The money raised from the raffle will go towards funding private treatment at a specialist clinic on the renowned Harley Street in London as Becky has exhausted all treatment options available on the NHS.