An independent jeweller has been awarded for its customer care.

MD Jewellers, based in Westgate, won the Customer Care award at the Grantham Journal Business Awards last Friday (November 22) at Arena UK, in Allington.

Partners James Rudge and Natalie O’Brien took over the jewellers in 2019 from former owner John Cussell.

MD Jewellers receive the Customer Care prize at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

As well as offering bespoke designed jewellery to its customers, its workshop is also based in the shop.

The award - judged by Paul Green of the Lincolnshire Chamber of Commerce and Grantham Business Club - is awarded to a business that has proved the customer really does come first.

James said: “From a business point of view, customer care is the most important one because we genuinely love our customers.

“Our customers are everything. As a business, we are not unaware of how hard the economic climate is.

“But, the fact our customers are coming back to us and supporting us is not just about us running a profitable business, they are actually allowing us to keep running a business that I think captures Grantham.

“Me and Natalie also thank our team so much. We had a vision and we made our vision happen, but not without our team.”

The other finalists for the award included Inara Systems and Prime Therapy Clinic.