School children will have the chance to forge a closer connection with nature with the opening of a new forest school.

A new forest school was opened at Grantham Preparatory International School on Friday (September 27).

All children will have a weekly timetabled lesson in the outside area, where they will learn crafts, shelf building, camping skills, camp experiences and much more.

Headteacher Martyn Wilkins said: “This is a new chapter in our school and our curriculum and we want it to be fun.

“It will encourage the children to work together and learn about team building.

Part of the forest school

“We will also be linking up with local nature and doing some classes at Londonthorpe Woods, which is a wonderful part of the area.

“We are offering the forest school to all years, but our camp experiences are for Year 5 and 6, but we hope to extend this to Year 3 and 4 next year.”

The camp fire area.

Tents set up ready for camping.

Martyn also thanked Dylan Hughes, leader of the forest school, for all his hard work in getting the area ready.

MP for Grantham and Bourne Gareth Davies (Con) cut the ribbon to officially open the school.

In a speech to teachers and pupils, he said: “You are about to learn so much in this new forest school.

Left to right: Headteacher Martyn Wilkins, MP for Grantham and Bourne Gareth Davies, head girl Alexandra, head boy Freddie and Dylan Hughes, leader of the forest school.

“It is an amazing development for an already amazing school. You get to learn about nature and the amazing big skies of Lincolnshire.”

The forest school is an idea brought to life since Martyn took over as the school’s first headmaster in September.

Since becoming headteacher, he has also introduced ‘worry boxes’ into classrooms - where children can share any concerns they have - put more emphasis on the school council, and also “continue all of the good things the school already has”.

He said: “Since we started back on September 9, it has been amazing. The children have come back happy, teachers are full of energy and have come back into the new year at full speed.

Martyn Wilkins.

“Parents have been very supportive and in return we will always do our best for mums and dads.

“We do this for the children. We will go above and beyond to provide opportunities to challenge them to get them to the best they can be in all aspects of school.”

Martyn has also chosen a new slogan for the school, which is ‘We learn beyond limits, we smile beyond measure’.

He added: “The first part of the slogan is about learning. Our children learn a lot due to the quality of teaching at the school.

“I go out each morning to greet the children. We open the car doors for them and the children are just beaming and smiling.

“It’s evidence they love coming to school, they love the lessons and the teachers. That is the second part of our slogan.

“If we have happy children, we are on a winning form.

Martyn will also take on a tandem skydive at Langar Airfield on November 1 to raise money for the school’s chosen charity, When You Wish Upon A Star.

He is raising money at https://www.justgiving.com/page/grantham-preparatory-international-school-1726154287696.

