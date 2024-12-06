A pub has reopened after a team from a historic estate took over as its new tenants.

The Gregory Arms, based in Harlaxton near Grantham, reopened on Wednesday evening (December 4) after Harlaxton Manor signed a five-year tenancy for the pub.

Dr Holly Carter, dean of Harlaxton College, hopes the pub will be a “place the community can call their own”.

She added: “It’s wonderful to be the new tenants.

“We have had a long-standing relationship with the village and the pub for many years.

“It is sort of in our DNA in many ways! We have spent the last month doing some cleaning and redecorating, as well as building a team around the pub in order to offer great customer service, just as we do at the manor.”

With Harlaxton College catering to American students, Dr Carter also hopes to bring an “American feel” to it.

She added: “We have added a few fun menu additions that are American.

“One of the desserts was also my mother’s recipe. Our goal is to create a great atmosphere for everyone.

“Our number one goal is for the community to have the space, but also for our students and visitors, especially for our American visitors — and so they can really enjoy a British pub experience.”

When the pub officially reopened on Wednesday, villagers rejoiced, with plenty of hugs and a positive atmosphere.

Dr Carter added: “We had a great crowd in and have already taken lots of bookings.

“People were really happy to see it open again.”

