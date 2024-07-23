Up to 115 jobs could be lost if a plan to close a frozen food plant goes ahead.

McCain is proposing to stop production of its Fries to Go products, which are solely made at its plant in Grantham, meaning up to 115 jobs are at risk.

In 2019, McCain closed down its French Fries plant in Easton, however the Fries to Go plant has remained on site since then. The former French Fries plant is now being turned into a £130 million cold storage facility, named Magnavale.

The former McCains site in Easton, Grantham.

Jillian Moffatt, regional president at McCain Foods for Great Britain and Ireland, said: “McCain has operated in Grantham for over 40 years and we are grateful for the significant contribution and commitment of the site team throughout that time.

“This proposal has been a difficult decision and it is our priority to ensure a respectful, thorough and considered consultation period.

“If the proposal goes ahead, we are committed to working with all those affected at the site to ensure their next step is supported.”

The Fries to Go product is made solely at a plant in Grantham.

The decision comes after McCain explored a number of options including repurposing the site to produce a different frozen product.

However, it was “unable to find a viable option to secure the future of the plant at this time”.

As a result, McCain has proposed the closure of the site, subject to a consultation which will be carried out in the next few weeks.

McCain will work with employee representatives through the consultation process to understand if there are opportunities for transfers to other sites.