Over 4,000 people came together at the weekend for a park fun day.

The rain held off for the annual Dysart Park Family Fun Day in Grantham on Sunday (July 7), with residents coming together to enjoy the day’s entertainment.

Lydia Gallaher, chair of the Dysart Park Action Group, said: “This was such a great event again this year.

Kesteven Rugby Club youngsters. Photo: Chris Lowndes

“We are so grateful to all who support the event, stallholders, arena acts from the local community and the invaluable support from Franco’s Ices who organise the food stalls.

“The proceeds from the event will go towards a new event we are launching this year, a jazz festival on Sunday, September 8.”

Hallie, 4 and sister Madderson, 7, eating some Stafford ice cream Photo: Chris Lowndes

For the first time, the day was supported by Chris Graves Events, which provided fairground stalls which were hit with children.

Chris Graves Events will be partnering with the Dysart Park Action Group for future events to keep the Victorian traditions of the park going.

The Dysarts, featuring Lucas, Brobie, Seth and Joel. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Also on the day there were performances from: the Grantham School of Dancing, Kesteven Rugby Club, Gonerby Football Club, and a musical performance from The Dysarts.

There was also the successful Fun Dog Show, where winners received the usual rosette and dog treats.

Ivy Farrell, 15, and Bonnie the dog who won Best Crossbreed in the dog show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Dylan Ashman (left) and Abby Murphy (right) with Ace the dog who won Best Happy Dog in the dog show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

The show is run by Linda Thomas, who has supported the fun day for several years.

Lydia added: “We wouldn't be able to run the Fun Dog Show without Linda's brilliant support.

“We are looking to get more sponsorship from local dog related businesses next year as it is a good form of promotion.”

Florence Fraser-Betts with a snake on show. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Lydia also wanted to thank the Faith Life Church who help to set up and clear up the event after it is finished.

“Without their support, the day would be much harder to put on,” added Lydia.

Wrestlers showed off their skills and entertained crowds on the day. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Some wrestling action. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Some wrestling action. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Some of the wrestlers on the day. Photo: Chris Lowndes

Gonerby Football Club's youth team. Photo: Chris Lowndes

There were several activities and entertainment acts on show across the day. Photo: Lydia Gallaher

Over 4,000 people turned out to Dysart Park for the day. Photo: Lydia Gallaher

Over 4,000 people turned out to Dysart Park for the day. Photo: Lydia Gallaher

There were exotic animals on show. Photo: Lydia Gallaher

Anyone who is interested in supporting the Dysart Park Action Group with future events can email hello@dysartpark.co.uk.