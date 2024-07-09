Dysart Park Family Fun Day returns to Grantham
Over 4,000 people came together at the weekend for a park fun day.
The rain held off for the annual Dysart Park Family Fun Day in Grantham on Sunday (July 7), with residents coming together to enjoy the day’s entertainment.
Lydia Gallaher, chair of the Dysart Park Action Group, said: “This was such a great event again this year.
“We are so grateful to all who support the event, stallholders, arena acts from the local community and the invaluable support from Franco’s Ices who organise the food stalls.
“The proceeds from the event will go towards a new event we are launching this year, a jazz festival on Sunday, September 8.”
For the first time, the day was supported by Chris Graves Events, which provided fairground stalls which were hit with children.
Chris Graves Events will be partnering with the Dysart Park Action Group for future events to keep the Victorian traditions of the park going.
Also on the day there were performances from: the Grantham School of Dancing, Kesteven Rugby Club, Gonerby Football Club, and a musical performance from The Dysarts.
There was also the successful Fun Dog Show, where winners received the usual rosette and dog treats.
The show is run by Linda Thomas, who has supported the fun day for several years.
Lydia added: “We wouldn't be able to run the Fun Dog Show without Linda's brilliant support.
“We are looking to get more sponsorship from local dog related businesses next year as it is a good form of promotion.”
Lydia also wanted to thank the Faith Life Church who help to set up and clear up the event after it is finished.
“Without their support, the day would be much harder to put on,” added Lydia.
Anyone who is interested in supporting the Dysart Park Action Group with future events can email hello@dysartpark.co.uk.