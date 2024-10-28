A spooktacular event was held at the weekend.

A spooky event, organised by South Kesteven District Council, was held in Wyndham Park, Grantham, on Sunday (October 27) where guests embarked on an enchanted spellbook trail.

A Halloween-themed duck race, organised by the Grantham Lions Club, was also later in the day.

L-R Violet Duller 6, Elsie Booth 6 and Ruby Duller 8 of Grantham

Paisley Douglas 7 and Billy Dougles 4 of Grantham

SKDC cabinet member for leisure and culture, Councillor Paul Stokes (Ind), said: “Wyndham Park’s Halloween event is great fun for all the family and hugely popular – more than 500 people were registered as attending at the weekend.

“It’s great to see such strong community spirit, with so many people coming out to support and enjoy these kind of events.

“It was an added bonus that the event ran in tandem with another community favourite - the Grantham Lions duck race on the River Witham.”

Councillor Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind) dressed up as Willow the Witch on the day.

She said: “It was a lovely day in Wyndham Park as over 500 visitors joined the SKDC Halloween trail and joined the Lions spooktacular duck race.

“Thanks to Alison and Sharon from SKDC, our lovely volunteers in the visitors centre and to Ian Simmons and the Grantham Lions volunteers for their work behind the duck race.

Andy and Sam Braybrook with Cohen Braybrook 3 of Caythorpe

Evaldas Gaidjurgis and Patrycja Juszczuk with Maja Gaidjurgyte 5 of Grantham

“Most of all, thanks to the people of Grantham who came out on a lovely sunny day. The costumes were wonderful.”

Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare, also said the day went “extremely well”.

Alison Lewis - event organiser, Aiden Drury - volunteer

Walter and Nina Cruz with Alitzel Cruz 11 and Oziel Cruz 8 of Grantham

Rosalynd Squires 8 and Ada Squires 4 of Grantham

Grace Jameson 7 and Zach Jameson 5 of Grantham

Skylar Storey 5 of Grantham

He added: “The crowds were out in full. There was assistance by RiverCare to marshall the ducks, save ducks and anything else duck related!”