A stately home hosted its first ever community festival at the weekend.
Just under 6,800 people attended the first ever community festival at Belton House, near Grantham, on Saturday (September 14) and Sunday (September 15).
There were a host of community groups, including Lincs Dog Training, Samaritans, LIVES, Woodland Trust, St Barnabas Hospice and The Community Lab at the event, as well as local arts and craft stalls.
Ian Cooper, general manager at Belton estate, said: “We had a fantastic time hosting Belton's first community festival over the weekend!
“Despite the rain on Sunday afternoon, the atmosphere was incredible and it was amazing to see the local community coming together.
“A wide range of local groups and organisations showcased the great work they do as part of our local community, and we had talented performances on the stage too.
“I'd like to thank everyone who visited, and the amazing team of staff and volunteers who organised this event and made it so special."
