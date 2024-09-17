A stately home hosted its first ever community festival at the weekend.

Just under 6,800 people attended the first ever community festival at Belton House, near Grantham, on Saturday (September 14) and Sunday (September 15).

There were a host of community groups, including Lincs Dog Training, Samaritans, LIVES, Woodland Trust, St Barnabas Hospice and The Community Lab at the event, as well as local arts and craft stalls.

Crowds enjoy the sun at Belton House's first ever community festival. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

Ian Cooper, general manager at Belton estate, said: “We had a fantastic time hosting Belton's first community festival over the weekend!

“Despite the rain on Sunday afternoon, the atmosphere was incredible and it was amazing to see the local community coming together.

Some of the goods on offer. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

A chance to get to learn about Belton House and learn how to volunteer. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

“A wide range of local groups and organisations showcased the great work they do as part of our local community, and we had talented performances on the stage too.

Smiley faces at Belton. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

Some of the gifts on offer at the festival. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

“I'd like to thank everyone who visited, and the amazing team of staff and volunteers who organised this event and made it so special."

Smiley faces at Belton. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

Some of the gifts on offer at the festival. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

It was also a flash back in time with some people in historical dress at Belton. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

Belton House held its first ever community festival on September 8. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

Belton House held its first ever community festival on September 8. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

Some could be seen in historical dress at the Belton House community festival. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

Happy faces at the Belton House community festival. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

A happy chappy with his bow! Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

A look from afar at the first ever Belton House community festival. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

Some of the goods on offer. Photo: National Trust/Instinctive Photography

Did you go to Belton’s community festival at the weekend? Let us know in the comments below.