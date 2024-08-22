A headteacher has congratulated GCSE pupils.

Over 80% of pupils at Toot Hill School in Bingham achieved a grade 4 or higher in both GCSE English and maths, and over 65% securing a grade 5 or higher.

Furthermore, thirteen of our students secured an incredible seven or more GCSEs at grade 9.

Headteacher Dr Chris Eardley said: “Today is a day to celebrate the successes of all of our students and to remind them how far they have come and that we are incredibly proud of the journey they have been on.

“These students live and breathe our ethos of ‘Work Hard, Be Kind, Take Pride’. I would also like to take this opportunity to thank our staff, parents and carers.

“By working closely as a team, we have been able to support our students to achieve incredible things.”

Assistant headteacher Zara Whoriskey said: “As a school community, we are incredibly proud of our Year 11 students.

“They have worked diligently throughout their time at Toot Hill, part of the Nova Education Trust family of schools, to secure a fabulous set of results that will enable them to confidently access the next exciting stage of their working lives.

“We are delighted that the majority of these students will continue to study at Toot Hill next year as part of our college, and we wish all other students the best of luck in their next career destination.”