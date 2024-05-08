A cat owner is appealing for help as his pet went missing at the weekend.

TJ Young last saw his tabby cat Rosey, 11, on Sunday (May 5) at his home in Harlaxton Road, Grantham.

Since then, he has not seen her and is appealing for help to find her.

Rosey the tabby cat.

Rosey has a red collar on with a bell, as well as a tag that tracks her. Her tag last detected she was in Beck Gardens, Grantham, just after 10pm on Monday (May 6).

The tabby cat went missing in June last year, but she returned home six months after she was first reported missing.

Anyone who may have seen Rosey can call TJ on 07368 498648.