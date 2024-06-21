A pedestrian ramp installed as part of town centre roadworks has sparked safety concerns following an incident where a resident slipped and fell.

While crossing Narrow Westgate near the Market Place, in Grantham, David Feld slipped and suffered injuries on Wednesday, June 12.

Despite its textured surface, Mr Feld found the ramp 'slippery as hell,' causing his fall and requiring medical attention.

The ramp Mr Feld fell on.

He was assisted by two schoolgirls and Robin Burrows from the fruit and veg stall, and received initial treatment for a cut on his hand from a first-aider at the nearby Living Health.

He sought medical evaluation at Grantham Hospital, where X-rays showed no fractures.

“You'd have thought, wouldn't you, that the textured surface was for grip? In fact, the ramp was as slippery as hell,” Mr Feld said.

The injury which was sustained.

“The ramps are obviously dangerous, and I think that LCC and their contractors should rethink their use.”

Mr Feld expressed dismay over the ramp's design, highlighting potential dangers to other pedestrians.

Mr Feld has not yet reported the incident but said that he intends to contact Lincolnshire County Council (LCC) and possibly the contractors responsible.

X-rays fortunately found no breaks.

He has raised concerns about the slippery nature of the ramp despite its textured surface, suggesting it posed a hazard to pedestrians.

This incident follows a previous injury Mr Feld sustained due to a raised paver last year. However, despite writing to the Grantham Journal at the time, he did not formally report that incident.

In response to queries, LCC acknowledged Mr Feld's intention to report the incident and stated, "We look into all reports we receive from every member of the public and deal with them on a case-by-case basis."

"As the individual mentioned has stated that they are going to report this incident to us, it would not be appropriate to comment further at this stage."

A spokesperson for South Kesteven District Council, responsible for the Market Place works, stated that Lincolnshire County Council and their contractor would handle the incident response.

Major works in Grantham Market Place are part of £4.1 million plans for the town centre, involving the removal of parking areas and installation of large areas of natural stone paving to create an open event space.

The objective is to raise the road height to create a single-level open space for town centre events.

SKDC says the new works will create a flexible space, enhancing event potential and boosting footfall. Businesses have previously raised concerns about the impact and called for financial support.