A former nursing home could be turned into a house of multiple occupancy.

Plans have been resubmitted to South Kesteven District Council to change the use of Castlegate House Rest Home, which closed a year ago.

Permission to change the use of the property at 49 Castlegate, Grantham, was refused by the council in January because officers felt it should remain in community use.

The former resthome at 49 Castlegate, Grantham

In a report at the time, the council said applicant Castlegate Rest Ltd had not demonstrated that the existing use was no longer viable, nor had it demonstrated that it couldn’t be used as an alternative community facility.

Just one public comment, by Alastair Gidley of Castlegate, has so far been submitted to the council regarding the reapplication.

He said: “Parking on Castlegate itself is a nightmare for those living on the road, many with multiple vehicles having to find alternative parking arrangements.

“I fail to see what provisions have been put in place to ease the parking situation, especially as the planning is looking to increase the current accommodation from 20 to potentially 35.

“The impact on the surrounding conservation area bringing more traffic into this area would lead to further issues and potentially accidents with double parking.”

He added that there are two schools and a church in Castlegate, which causes additional traffic at certain times, and that people parking on kerbs can block access for emergency vehicles.

The building is also currently up for sale for £550,000.

Anyone else wishing to comment on the appeal, which has the reference S24/1214, can lodge their views using SKDC’s planning portal.

To see more planning applications and other public notices for your area, visit www.publicnoticeportal.uk

If you have a story email news@lincsonline.co.uk