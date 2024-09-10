Plans to open a new town centre takeaway have been withdrawn.

A scheme was submitted to South Kesteven District Council to turn 17A Market Place, Grantham, into a new takeaway.

However, applicant Shino Jose Jose has now decided against the application and the matter has been withdrawn.

The Boba Bar in Grantham. | Photo: Daniel Jaines

The site was previously occupied by bubble tea business Boba Bar.

However, the owners announced in June it would be closing down, blaming the impact of nearby roadworks.

