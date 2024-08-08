Plans for a new convenience store are due to be approved despite concerns about highway safety.

Vaculug, based in Gonerby Hill Foot, in Grantham, plans to build a shop with a 21-space car park on land currently used by its neighbouring tyre factory.

South Kesteven District Council’s Planning Committee will consider the plans at a meeting this afternoon (Thursday, August 8).

Vaculug plans to build the store on what is currently an overflow car park. Image: Google Streetview

However, Lincolnshire County Council’s highways department objects, fearing the development will lead to increased parking on the nearby street and near the school.

Concerns centre particularly on school opening and closing times.

Vaculug has submitted amended plans that would increase the number of parking spaces to 49, accommodating customers and staff within the existing factory space.

The site plan. Photo: SKDC

Conditions suggest verifying replacement parking before construction begins.

Despite this, Lincolnshire County Council still believes there will be issues, commenting: “This proposal will result in vehicles parking on the publicly maintained highway to visit the retail units, within close proximity of the school, which, by its nature, sees an increase in vehicle parking and footfall of children at school start and finish times.

“The combination of the school and increased on-street parking as a result of the proposed development will cause restricted visibility at pedestrian crossing points and junctions which will impact upon highway safety.”

Suresh Raj, owner of Gonerby Hill Groceries, has raised concerns about the impact of his business.

More than 50 letters were received from members of the public, with a further two following the amendments.

Concerns included increased traffic and parking issues, especially during school times, and potential dangers near the junction and bus stop.

Residents also highlighted the impact on local businesses, noise and disturbance from deliveries, and the loss of green space.

Additional worries include foul water disposal, waste management, and the proposal’s sustainability given nearby shops.

Some suggested alternative uses for the site, such as a doctor's surgery, and questioned the necessity of a larger convenience store in light of growing online shopping trends.

Council officers stated that the changes showed the store and factory “could operate without any significant impact on the surrounding highway network.”

They added that in response to concerns about people parking on the road itself: “It is unclear what additional measures, beyond making appropriate parking provision, the developer could reasonably undertake.”

They said there was no planning mechanism to compel customers to use car parks.

“However, in this case, Officers consider that the parking provided is commensurate in scale to the proposal and well suited to provide good access to the proposed store.

“The management of indiscriminate parking along Gonerby Road in proximity to the application site, be it in relation to the existing Vacu Lug factory, existing school or proposed store is a matter that can only be controlled through parking restrictions on the road in the form of a traffic regulation order.

“Officers consider that the developer has addressed the concerns of the highway authority in that appropriate parking provision has been made for both the existing factory and the proposed store.”

Additionally, the planning officers concluded that the proposed development is compliant with national and local planning policies.

Their assessment determined that no more suitable sites were available for the project, and concerns about the impact on the town centre or existing businesses were not deemed relevant to the planning decision.

Issues such as increased pollution, drainage, and road damage during construction can be managed through conditions, while existing waste management services will address potential vermin problems.

A lack of need for the development, given existing nearby businesses, was noted but was not considered a requirement for approval.