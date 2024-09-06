A council committee quickly approved plans to build nine new homes.

South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee only took five minutes to unanimously approve plans to build the new homes on land off The Drift in Harlaxton, near Grantham.

Chair Coun Charmaine Morgan (Dem Ind) said the plans were a “well thought out scheme”.

The Drift in Harlaxton, near Grantham. Photo: Google Streetview

The current site is overgrown and was described as a “bad neighbour” by SKDC senior planning officer Venezia Ross-Gilmore in the meeting held yesterday (Thursday September 5).

She also said residents described its current state as an “eyesore” in the village, and they welcomed the plans for the new homes.

The homes will be 1.5 storeys, with three bedrooms and a private driveway for two vehicles, alongside front gardens. They will also have private back gardens.