Police have said that no deaths have been reported at a music festival following social media rumours online.

Videos and posts had alleged that two or more people had died at the Forbidden Forest Festival at Belvoir Castle near Grantham this week.

However, Leicestershire Police has denied that being the case.

The event has proven controversial in the past. | Image: Supplied

A force spokesperson said: “We are aware of a number of videos being posted on social media relating to an incident that occurred at the Forbidden Forest Festival at Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire this weekend.

“Around 5.40pm on Saturday, June 1, police in the area received a report of a man at the event suspected of committing a drugs offence.

“As security guards attend to the man, he is reported to have become aggressive and assaulted a member of staff.

“Officers arrested the man and as they attempted to leave the site, he suffered a medical episode.

“Paramedics at the festival attended and the man was taken to hospital. He has since been discharged.

“Following further enquiries, a 24-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and one count of assault.

“No deaths have been reported to have occurred at the festival.”

Forbidden Festival is a massive annual event, though often controversial due to the noise from the estate.

This year it was given permission to welcome an additional 7,000 festival goers.

It previously took place at Wild Oaks Forest, near Grimsthorpe Castle, with a capacity of 6,500.