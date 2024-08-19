Residents and business owners say they now have peace of mind following the installation of a new CCTV system to combat anti-social behaviour.

Seven state-of-the-art cameras have been installed across Bingham town centre covering key areas including the Market Place, main precinct, and central car park, with the aim of tackling anti-social behaviour, vehicle crime, and violence against women and girls.

These new high-definition cameras are also equipped with night vision, allowing operators to monitor and identify incidents at any time of the day or night in real time and promptly intervene.

Business owners in the Rushcliffe market town, which is known for its restaurants, bars and marketplace, have responded positively to the new CCTV and offered high praise.

“We personally think this is a great idea and will definitely give our clients, ourselves and people of Bingham peace of mind when they visit the town centre,” said Jenna, co-owner of CP Interiors.

Chris, owner of Number Sixteen Bistro, added: “For me what we’ve done is created a 360-degree approach, so the consumers journey is a safe journey from the moment they come into Bingham to the moment they leave.

“Every single business you can see on the high street in Bingham today we have our own CCTV system so this new system has done is just extending what we already have in our businesses, for the consumer to enjoy this fantastic town.”

It is argued that beyond enhancing security and acting as a deterrent to crime, the introduction of more CCTV cameras will have a positive economic impact, with the safer, more welcoming environment likely to attract more visitors and potential businesses.

The initiative is part of a broader safety strategy funded by a £1m grant from the Home Office’s Safer Streets scheme and secured by the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire.

The Safer Streets scheme has been a key strategy in enhancing public safety across various areas of Nottinghamshire, with previous rounds of funding leading to significant improvements in community security, such as the reductions in of house burglaries and vehicle crime.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Gary Godden expressed his support for the project, highlighting its importance in maintaining public safety and community trust.

He said: “These CCTV cameras represent a crucial step in our ongoing efforts to make Rushcliffe a safer place.

“By increasing surveillance in key areas, we are not only deterring crime but also ensuring a rapid response when incidents do occur.

“This initiative underscores our commitment to protecting the community and enhancing the quality of life for all residents.”

Neighbourhood policing inspector for Rushcliffe, Tim Cuthbert, said: “We’re delighted to have these new cameras in place, and believe the investment made will have a real impact on crime and anti-social behaviour in Bingham.”

Rushcliffe Borough Council and Bingham Town Council have assisted Nottinghamshire Police and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner with the roll out of the CCTV system.

Portfolio holder for environment and safety, Rob Inglis, said: “The cameras are already making people feel safer, deterring disorder including environmental crime and anti-social behaviour and that can only enhance the safety of residents, visitors and many local businesses.

“They can be rapidly repositioned to respond to changing demands, a model that has worked well in other locations in Rushcliffe and we’re pleased they are already making an impact.”

Mayor of Bingham, Gareth Williams said: “The Town Council has supported the Safer Streets five project, and we are delighted to see the installation of seven new cameras around the Town Centre.

“We hope that it brings residents and businesses in the Town reassurance of the commitment of all the stakeholders involved to keeping our streets safe.”