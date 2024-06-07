Hundreds have objected to plans for a proposed gas manufacturing plant on the Leicestershire, Lincolnshire, and Rutland borders.

Ironstone Energy plans to build an anaerobic digestion plant between Gunby and Sewstern, which it says will produce enough biogas to heat a town ‘the size of Grantham’.

However, the plans have raised numerous concerns about potential environmental and quality-of-life impacts, including anticipated increases in heavy goods vehicle (HGV) traffic and the size and height of proposed structures.

Protesters at the site. | Image: Toby Roberts

The response deadline on South Kesteven District Council’s Planning Portal passed last week, with over 350 documents and 49 public comments uploaded.

Campaigners say the plans oppose the district plan, criticising the loss of farmland and use of greenfield instead of brownfield sites.

Further concerns include the smell of fermenting silage as well as associated noise pollution.

The proposed location for the plant. Photo: Ironstone Energy

Rebecca Chatterton of the Block Ironstone Energy Action Group said the responses show the strength of opposition.

The group believes the numbers against the plans are higher but that some objectors haven’t wanted to put their names to their opinions due to various concerns such as rental agreements.

“We’ve been heartened; for every person who responds, we think there are at least five people who are against it coming but who don’t feel that they can object, or that even if they do, it will just be ushered through,” she said.

The proposed site layout. Photo: Ironstone Energy

A spokesperson for Future Gas said they would take all comments and objections “very seriously” and that the team had been monitoring feedback.

“Behind the scenes, we have also had very detailed communications with residents. We will be addressing all substantive points and material planning concerns raised with the planning team at SKDC,” they said.

“We remain convinced that our project, and others like ours, are crucial in the collective action needed to deal with the climate emergency while bringing benefits to local communities, supporting the rural economy, and removing fossil fuels from farming.”

Banners and placards at the site. | Image: Toby Roberts

They said the project would minimise road network impact by constructing a dedicated access route to the B676, avoiding traffic through Gunby and Sewstern villages.

They added that the access would also benefit the Sewstern Industrial Estate, reducing existing lorry traffic.

They predict that harvest activities will increase HGV traffic on the B676 by 3-4% for six weeks annually, but said all vehicles were tracked and managed.

Noise levels will be controlled by housing equipment and adhering to regulations, with no significant disturbance expected. A full noise assessment has been submitted with the planning application.

Residents have also noted that the plans have previously been labelled as a farm diversification scheme by Buckminster, but residents are concerned that the landlord has not made the application directly.

This has resulted in questions about what the benefits to Buckminster will actually be.

Buckminster will provide 60% of the required wholecrop, maize, and grass, with the rest from its tenants and neighbours.

This involves dedicating 30% of its farm area to break crops, while 20% is already in environmental stewardship.

Farmers need new farming methods due to issues with oilseed rape and changing weather patterns from climate change.

They said the new crop rotation will allow more land for wheat production and higher yields, aided by using organic waste digest from the plant as fertiliser, improving soil productivity.

Adopting minimum tillage techniques will reduce tractor fossil fuel use and chemical sprays on break crops, as well as herbicides on wheat.

There will be a significant reduction in inorganic fertiliser use, like ammonium nitrate, which is fossil fuel-based. Improved soil structures will enhance water retention and nutrient uptake, reducing nitrous oxide emissions.

The new crop regime will enable earlier drilling and spread out harvests, reducing machinery use, they added.

“With the AD and its intended supply hubs (to enable spreading deliveries and maximise use of internal farm tracks) at the heart of this important commercial farming area, tens of local farm businesses will be on the journey to sustainable/regenerative farming, and doing their bit to reduce greenhouse gases and nutrient runoff into our stressed river systems,” said a statement.

“All this ties in well with Buckminster having increased its grass area for the new large sheep flock enterprise.”

The high response numbers will mean that the plans will go before a South Kesteven District Council Planning Committee in the future.