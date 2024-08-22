School pupils are celebrating an exceptional year of GCSE results.

More than a third of results at The King’s School in Grantham were the top two grades and 57% of exams achieved grades of 7, 8, and 9, beating last year’s total.

Headmaster Simon Pickett said: “It has been a fantastic year for the students at the school – posting some really exceptional results in both A levels and GCSEs.

The King’s School pupils have achieved ‘exceptional’ results. Classroom / exams stock

“It has been inspiring to watch this generation of pupils demonstrate commitment and dedication to realising their potential and I am delighted for every one of them.

“None of this would have been possible without the school community's incredible support, including staff and parents.

“I look forward to seeing many of our pupils continue their education at King’s, and I wish every success to those moving onto new pastures.”

Of the 174 pupils, 98% passed five GCSE’s with grades 4 or above, and 95% passed with grades of 5 or above.

At least one top grade 9 GCSE was achieved by 90 of the 174 pupils.