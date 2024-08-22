A school is celebrating after 98% of GCSE grades achieved were at grades 9 to 4.

Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School said it was announcing a fantastic set of results with 58% of grades achieved between 9 and 7.

Headteacher James Fuller said: “Our Year 11 students have performed extremely well and we are very proud of their achievements. Both students and staff have worked hard to achieve the successes we have seen today and we would like to thank parents/guardians for their invaluable support throughout this time.

Pupils at Kesteven and Grantham Girls’ School celebrate their GCSE results

“We are delighted that so many of our students will be staying on to study in our sixth form and we wish all our Year 11’s the very best for the future.”

Top performing pupils included:

Ella Hulse who achieved 11 grade 9s

Emily Parczuk who received 10 grade 9s and one grade 8

Kitti Szelely, who received 10 grade 9 and one grade 7

Tamanna Siraj who received nine grade 9s and two grade 8

Maia Joint, who achieved nine grade 9, one grade 8 and one grade 7

Rania Ali who received nine grade 9s, one grade 8 and one grade 7

Lola Kenny, who received nine grade 9s and two grade 7s.