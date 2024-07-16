People have been queuing out the door on the opening day of a new bakery.

Westgate Bakery has officially opened today (Tuesday) in Grantham.

The bakery has been opened by Michelin star chef Adebola Adeshina.

Jasmin Adams, PA to chef Ade, said: “It has been really good. We have sold out of sandwiches and had to make new ones.

“We have had people queuing out of the door and a lot of people have come to see us.

Coun Matt Bailey (left), who paid a visit to the new bakery, with Jasmin Adams (right), PA to owner chef Adebola Adeshina. Photo: Coun Matt Bailey

“We are so relieved it is finally open. I think Grantham really needs something that’s got a different meaning.

“We have had really good reviews as well today, saying it’s a nice place to sit and have a break.”

A look inside the new bakery. Photo: Coun Matt Bailey

The opening of the new bakery has created 10 new jobs for the town.

South Kesteven District Council has also approved a pavement licence for the bakery, adding eight to 10 seats outside for customers.

Despite the wet weather today, people still got the chance to sit outside after the rain stopped.

Some of the delicious food on offer at the opening.

Jasmin added: “People love to people-watch and customers have enjoyed doing that today, especially watching the builders on the other side of the road.

“With the wet weather, we are just going with the flow. Plenty of people want to sit outside even if it rains.

“I think it will be really good when lots of people are sitting outside, when the weather picks up obviously.

“It will be more of a community environment outside. I think Grantham really needs the hustle and bustle as I don’t think there is much going on at the moment.”

Now the doors are officially open, Jasmin hopes the bakery will “stay as busy as it has today” and they are hoping to cater for private functions soon.