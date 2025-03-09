With winter now firmly behind us, I know that many will be looking forward to making the most of the early spring sunshine expected in south Lincolnshire this weekend, writes Grantham and Bourne MP Gareth Davies (Con).

On Thursday of this week, children across Lincolnshire went to school dressed as their favourite book character in celebration of World Book Day 2025. In recent years, this has become a day familiar to many of us, especially to parents who often put so much effort into their children’s costumes.

Minister Gareth Davies, the Exchequer Secretary to the Treasury, at CIC in Station Road, Cambridge on January 25, 2024. Picture: David Johnson

Reading is one of the biggest indicators of a child’s future success, and it is a wonderful hobby that develops cognitive skills and stretches the imagination. It is why so many parents make sure that whenever they can, whether a bedtime story or exciting non-fiction, they read to and with their children.

In recent years under the previous Government, English primary school children have claimed the crown as the best readers in the Western world. This is good news for our children, good news for families and it will be wonderful for our country’s future if this remains the case. I will continue to do what I can to support our excellent local primary and secondary schools as they provide our children with an outstanding and fulfilling education.

While we should be proud of our children for reading so well, there is more we can do to encourage a love of reading beyond school. Today, only 1 in 3 children say they enjoy reading, so outside of the classroom and away from parents, too few choose to pick up a book. World Book Day strives to make reading feel entertaining, so their £1 book vouchers allow children to pick a book of their choice, giving them a sense of agency and empowerment to help make reading fun.

In our corner of Lincolnshire to have access to a number of nearby libraries catering for readers of all ages, including that operated by Lincolnshire County Council in Grantham and the South Kesteven Community Point and Library, formerly known as Bourne Library, in Bourne.

Alongside a number of community hubs, book groups, and projects organised by parish councils and others across our villages, those residents who live in the more rural parts of our community can also benefit through Lincolnshire County Council’s mobile library service. I’d encourage those who may struggle to access library services in our towns to explore this option.

As well as acting as centres of learning within our community, our libraries also act as a hub. When I visited Grantham Library, I was excited to learn about their efforts to open up more space to growing local businesses.

Work led by Lincolnshire County Council at Grantham Library to create a new IT suite equipped with business software, as well as drop-in working zones with acoustic booths for meetings is due to start in the summer. This is an excellent initiative to both drive local economic growth and boost access to our library being championed by a number of our county councillors.

So this weekend, as well as enjoying the early spring sunshine, join me in finding time to open a book and get reading in support of World Book Day.