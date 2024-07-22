An annual vintage weekend saw its “best ever turnout” this year, organisers have said.

The Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend on Belton Lane in Great Gonerby saw hundreds of people visit on Saturday and yesterday (Sunday).

The event featured vintage engines, tractors, cars, motorbikes, and lorries, as well as refreshments and entertainment.

Mick Eldred, who organises the event in memory of his wife Dawn, said: “It was a very good event, and a great turnout all around.

“Everybody has said, ‘We’ll see you all again next year,’ so it’s been a good time for all.

“There were hundreds of people come… this is one of our best ever turnouts.”

Mick Eldred with one of the vintage fire engines. Photo: Toby Roberts.

He said he was proud of everyone who had helped organise the event and thanked all the sponsors, including Mr and Mrs Critchlow, the owners of the five acres of field the festival takes place on.

He also added that he was grateful to the village’s residents who supported the event.

Although the final tally for fundraising for Lincolnshire Fire Aid hasn’t yet been completed, auctions held over the weekend raised more than £800, which will go to St Barnabas Hospice and the Stroke Unit at Lincoln Hospital.

Phil Walker. Photo: Toby Roberts.

Dawn passed away in St Barnabas Hospice on Christmas Day in 2021.

Mick runs Lincolnshire Fire Aid, and Dawn dedicated much of her time to fundraising for it while she was alive.

Dave Glenhill and Keith Turner with vintage firefighting equipment. Photo: Toby Roberts.

Bob Smith. Photo: Toby Roberts.

David Rogerson. Photo: Toby Roberts.

Wood carving at the event. Photo: Toby Roberts/

Ethan Grice with a miniature train. Photo: Toby Roberts.

Dave Redgate with a vintage engine. Photo: Toby Roberts.

Vintage vehicles big and small were shown at the event. Photo: Toby Roberts.

Chris Graves on the coconut shy. Photo: Toby Roberts.

Steve How with miniature models. Photo: Toby Roberts.

The Lincolnshire Fire Aid 999 Vintage Weekend. Photo: Toby Roberts.

Wood carving at the event. Photo: Toby Roberts.

Mick hoped everybody would come back again next year for more fun and fundraising.