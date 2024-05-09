A memorial carving will be created in place of a 400-year old tree that had to be cut down as a result of storm damage.

A centuries-old cedar tree, based in Fulbeck Manor, was deemed unsafe after a branch snapped off following Storm Isha in January. The tree was later deemed unsafe as remaining branches were vulnerable in future wind and storms.

Although the tree has now been cut down, 20ft of its trunk has been left and in June, this will be transformed into a memorial carving, alongside other sculptures created from the tree’s remaining branches.

The remaining bark will be turned into a memorial carving. Photo: Elizabeth Hunt

Alix Fane, owner of Fulbeck Manor, said: “It is with huge sadness that after it sustained irrevocable damage in the storms, that the tree has had to be mostly felled for the safety of the public and the preservation of this 16th century listed house.

“The damage sustained in January created a total imbalance in the limbs and the weight distribution of the remaining branches left it exposed and vulnerable in future wind and storms.

A branch fell of the cedar tree in January 2024 following damage caused by Storm Isha. Photo: Elizabeth Hunt

“This new work will create a new focal point on the lawn and in the orchard, along with the planting of a sapling grown from the original parent tree which the Fane family started to cultivate and nurture a few years ago.

The remains of the cedar tree at Fulbeck Manor. Photo: Elizabeth Hunt

“Although devastated by the loss of this magnificent tree, which has seen wars, battle plans, endless changes in monarchy, electricity, lighting, telephones, cars and computers invented in its lifetime, its ‘offspring’ will be there for many more changes and generations to come.”

The cedar tree is based in the grounds of Fulbeck Manor. Photo: Elizabeth Hunt

Before the remaining trunk is carved, visitors will get a chance to visit it at the Fulbeck Craft Centre’s Artisan Market on Saturday (May 11) from 10am until 3pm.