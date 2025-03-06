Residents have questioned where young people can go in a town where anti-social behaviour is on the rise.

Lincolnshire Police has said there has been an increase of anti-social behaviour amongst young people in Grantham’s town centre in recent months, prompting the force to make the issue one of its priorities for January until March.

Grantham Journal readers have taken to Facebook to share their thoughts on the problem, with some questioning whether the town needs youth clubs and more for young people to do to combat ASB.

Grantham's High Street

Ian Haynes said: “What is there for them to do? Where can they go?

“When we were kids, we had youth clubs, we could play footy, bulldog, 123 and it.

“Now, you have groups on Facebook moaning because their cat doesn’t like the kids having fun.

“We as adults should be giving the youth of today stuff to do. They can’t sit in the parks now without being discriminated against for how they’re dressed and being called yobs!

“As I just said, what can they do? There is nothing!”

Lorraine Sterry agreed with Ian and said: “When I worked at McDonalds, I never had an issue with the kids that came in.

“When I spoke to them, they all had the same issue that they had nothing to do, so they gathered down the park.

“There needs to be youth centres. Get the kids involved in football and netball, something to do and look forward to.”

Also in reply to Ian, a user named Sovereign Jane reminded him of how kids have gone through “five years of absolute crazy times”.

She added: “They’ve had everything stripped away, from these youth centres to where they can go skateboarding, dirt track racing or even something like bushcraft skills would prepare them for any life situation.”

Damon Craven agreed that there was not much to do for young people in the area, but did not see ASB as an excuse.

He said: “I agree there aren't masses to do but it doesn’t excuse antisocial behavior as being normal.

“It needs condemning.”

Some commenters suggested that parents and the way they discipline their children may be partly to blame.

Amy Lambert found it “shocking” that some people would suggest this.

She said: “Some people should be ashamed of themselves.

“It’s not always the parents fault and discipline, what does this town have to offer the youth of today?

“Society has changed and in all fairness, a lot of people in this town don’t like change.

“So what are you expecting the kids to do? Playing on Xbox’s and PlayStations all day, and that children should be seen and not heard?

“Sorry but no, why don’t you actually say hello to the kids and get them involved in community activities.

“Keep these kids busy and maybe, just maybe you may see a difference.”

Dawn Wesselby questioned whether parents could get together to come up with some ideas.

She said: “Why don’t the parents get together and start something for them, rather than expecting someone else to do it for them?

“Maybe ask the kids what they’d like to do and see if someone in the paper group has those skills etc, hire a room for them and provide those activities?”

Lincolnshire Police says it is continuing to work with town businesses and retailers to ensure ASB is kept under control in the town centre.

Anyone who does experience anti-social behaviour is encouraged to contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

What do you think? Send your views to: news@lincsonline.co.uk