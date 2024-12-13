A restaurant owner has thanked members of the public for their support after customers left without paying a bill.

Flavio Serra, owner of Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant in Grantham, says the matter has now been resolved after it was earlier reported a group of six people left without paying a £300 bill.

In a post on social media, Flavio said: “We want to express our heartfelt gratitude to everyone who showed their support following the recent incident at Tinel Seafood and Grill.

Staff outside the Tinel Seafood and Grill Restaurant

“Your messages of encouragement and understanding during this time have meant the world to us.

“As a small, independent business, the backing of our community makes all the difference, and we are truly thankful for each and everyone one of you.”

Lincolnshire Police has been approached for further comment.