Pupils have not only performed well academically but have developed fantastic transferable life skills, according to a school principal.

There were plenty of smiles at Charles Read Academy, part of the David Ross Education Trust, as pupils collected their GCSE results from the school in Corby Glen.

Executive principal, Sue Jones, said: “I am so proud of the pupils, not only have they performed well academically they have developed fantastic transferable life skills and have been central to our caring and supportive community.

Evelyn Whitelocks

“As a school we have a great set of results which reflects the hard work, dedication and commitment from both the pupils and staff.

“All are to be congratulated.”

Pupils secured some impressive results, including:

Isaac Kingham - eight grade 7s and a distinction star in sport

Jonas Cady - two eights, five 7s and two 6s. Jonas is going to complete an electrician apprenticeship with Cady Maintenance

Ethan Burrows - two 8s, two 7s, five 6s. Ethan is going to complete a T-level in electrical engineering at Stamford College.

Evelyn Whitelocks - two 8s, four 7s, one 6, one 5 and two 4s. Evelyn is going to study A-levels in English, psychology and history at Stamford College

Sebastian Clarke - one 7, five 6s, one 5, one 4 and distinction star in sport. Seb will be studying three A-levels in biology, geography and sport at Priory Ruskin Academy

Jonas Cady

