A £1 million resurfacing scheme has been postponed amid Grantham roadworks causing driver headaches.

Four-week improvement works on the B6403 High Dike at Ancaster, due to start today (27 August), have been delayed by Lincolnshire County Council, along with highway safety measures on Barrowby Road, until next spring.

Coun Richard Davies (Con), executive member for highways, said: "With so much disruption happening on Grantham's roads at the moment, we've decided to postpone our planned works on High Dike.

The work was planned for the B6403 High Dike at Ancaster and Wilsford from the A153 junction to the junction with Heath Lane. Photo: Google Maps

“This is to avoid having another road closure in the area, just outside of town.

"We're looking to reschedule these works to next spring, although our teams are currently considering whether a different material other than hot-rolled asphalt could be used, as this would allow us to start earlier in 2025.

"We've also decided to postpone the construction of the new pedestrian crossing at Barrowby Road/Greenhill Road until next year to further minimise disruption in the Grantham area."

Where the roadworks were planned to take place. Photo: Lincolnshire County Council

If it had proceeded, the improvements would follow previous schemes between the A17 and Ancaster village.

A £1.5 million Easton scheme is planned for next year.

Bosses said the works would 'greatly improve' road quality.