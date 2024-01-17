Plans for a solar farm are back up for approval on Friday but a parish council has warned that the area already has its fair share.

The proposals from Lightsource SPV for land off Green Lane in Gonerby Moor were refused in July following concerns over the loss of farmland.

Initially, developers sought a 30 MW farm over 58 hectares, but recent plans cut the solar farm's capacity to 23 MW, sufficient for 6,701 UK homes.

Developers are hoping for approval this time.

Renewed plans involve removing panels and equipment from the highest-graded agricultural land, seeding Grade 3A for wildflower meadows.

Further fields to the north west and south east have been removed, while panels will be set back an additional 10m from a nearby public right of way.

The application will go before South Kesteven District Council’s planning committee on Friday (January 19) at 10am.

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox - sign up to The Briefing here

Recommending approval, council officers said the revised application had adequately addressed previous issues.

They said the development, while resulting in a notable impact on landscape character and public rights of way users, is deemed acceptable in principle and meets planning policies.

The significant contributions to national greenhouse gas reduction objectives and biodiversity net gain, along with benefits to the local economy during construction, outweigh identified conflicts and justify granting planning permission, subject to conditions.

Also: Plans for solar farm near Belton House

“The electricity generated by the proposed development and the contribution that this makes towards meeting the national objective of reducing reliance on fossil fuels and reducing greenhouse gas emissions is a significant benefit,” they said.

“It is appreciated that the proposed development scheme would also attract benefits to the local economy in association with the construction of the scheme over a temporary period.”

The application garnered seven public representations, six in support, but concerns linger about agricultural land loss and highway safety.

Marston Parish Council supports the proposed development located about one mile south of Marston village, with a majority of residents in favour.

However, they recommend further adjustments, including removing an additional field, reinstating a field to the south, and refurbishing Green Lane, the main access route, before construction begins.

“Green Lane would then be the northern boundary, and any further development northwards in the direction of Marston would be unacceptable,” they said.

“We believe that we already have our fair share of solar farms in this area.”