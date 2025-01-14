Volunteers have continued their help to clean-up local rivers into the new year.

The 142nd Grantham RiverCare clean-up took place on new year’s day, where 27 volunteers turned out to help.

The group cleaned up 10 bags of rubbish, including cans, bottles, takeaway containers, post-Christmas debris, 26 discarded vapes and a ‘rogue’ Space Hopper.

There was also a dedicated bag for leftover fireworks.

Ian Simmons, of Grantham RiverCare, said: “The recent heavy rainfall - over 50mm in just 48 hours - underscores the critical role RiverCare plays in removing litter from the riverside and surrounding areas.

“This litter, if left unattended, would inevitably wash into the river, further polluting the waterway.

“The team will resume its vital work in the coming months, focusing on berms, banks, and floodplain areas in Grantham and Belton.”

2024 was a busy year for the Keep Britain Tidy project, which Grantham RiverCare is a part of.

Across the county, 3,479 bags were collected by groups, an increase of 929 from 2023.

Grantham Morrisons community champion Tina Perry helped to provide the volunteers with refreshments.

Grantham RiverCare collected 1,232 bags through its clean ups, including 2,311 plastic bottles, 1,290 vaping items, 1,113 cans and 317 glass bottles.