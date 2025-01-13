A road has reopened three days after a crash that killed two people.

Part of the A17, which runs between Newark and Sleaford, has reopened this afternoon (Monday, January 13).

The road was closed on Friday (January 10), after two people died following a crash on the stretch of road between Brant Broughton and Leadenham.

The A17 has reopened after Friday’s (January 10) crash. Photo: RSM Photography

Lincolnshire Police closed the road for several days while officers carried out further investigation work and the road was cleared.