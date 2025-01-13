A17 between Newark and Sleaford reopens after fatal crash
Published: 13:02, 13 January 2025
A road has reopened three days after a crash that killed two people.
Part of the A17, which runs between Newark and Sleaford, has reopened this afternoon (Monday, January 13).
The road was closed on Friday (January 10), after two people died following a crash on the stretch of road between Brant Broughton and Leadenham.
Lincolnshire Police closed the road for several days while officers carried out further investigation work and the road was cleared.
Accidents Crime Grantham Lincs Homepage Lincs Surrounding Area Sleaford Traffic and Travel Transport Katie Green