A lorry has been severely destroyed in a fire on the A1.

Four fire crews from Grantham, Corby Glen, Sleaford and Newark were called to the fire on the A1 at Foston just before 12pm today (Wednesday).

The lorry cab was completely damaged and there was 50% damage to the trailer and contents in it. There was also some damage to a layby.

The lorry was severely damaged in a fire on the A1 at Foston. Photo: RSM Photography

The A1 is still closed both ways while recovery work takes place.