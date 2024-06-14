Residents have shared their sadness on a former Grade I listed hotel going up for sale.

Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel, near Grantham, has been put up for sale, with Colliers and Enterprise Hotels and Hospitality accepting offers for over £5 million for the Jacobean manor.

Grantham residents have shared their feelings over the sale on social media.

Stoke Rochford Hall Hotel.

Both Christopher O’Callaghan and Dave Polzin described the sale as a “travesty”.

Christopher added: “[I] attended a few training courses there years ago, and the house and grounds are beautiful.”

Dave also referred to the beauty of the building. He added: “It was used as a conference centre that over the years had many high standard celebrity functions.

“Unfortunately, the building’s demise started with the fire and then sale.”

In February, it was announced that the Home Office would be ending its contact for the hotel to be used as asylum accommodation.

It was claimed this was what “forced the hotel into closure”.

Jayne MacArthur said she found it “absolutely staggering” that the “beautiful Grade I listed building” was used for this purpose.

She added: “I hope someone can restore it back to its former glory with appropriate use.”

Other residents shared their memories of when it was used as their wedding reception, with hope for it also to be restored.

Melanie Cruickshank said: “We had our wedding reception there in 1991 - hope it gets back to being used as a beautiful hotel again.”

Some residents shared what they thought the former hotel could be used for.

Richard Ellingworth suggested that the owners should “invest in the property and put it into a trust.”

He added: “It’s been a dump for many years and they should be embarrassed. They could also sell the freehold - this would without doubt attract the right investor.”

Nicola Pattison suggested it would serve as a “lovely spa hotel”.

What do you think the former hotel could be used for? Let us know in the comments.