A husband has followed in the footsteps of his wife to win the Employee of the Year category.

Lee Carratt was named the winner of the prize at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024 for his work at Belton Park Golf Club.

The award was judged by Sarah Woulds of the Reflect Recruitment Group, who said that Lee had “demonstrated real commitment to personal development, achieving many milestones and accolades throughout their long career with the organisation they represent”.

Lee Carratt, of Belton Park Golf Club, receives the Employee of the Year category from Sarah Woulds, of Reflect Recruitment, at the Grantham Journal Business Awards 2024

She added: “Along with a strong contribution to the local community; he is clearly integral to the continued success of the business.”

Lee said his prize would join that of his wife Charlotte who won the same category two years ago for her work at WCF Chandlers.

Abi Wainwright receives the highly commended prize in the Employee of the Year category from Sarah Woulds of Reflect Recruitment

“She said that if I didn’t win here tonight, I wasn’t as good as her,” he laughed, proudly holding his trophy.

“I didn’t think I would win but it is amazing to win. I love my job, I have been there my whole working life and to win an award for it really is quite something.”

Abi Wainwright of the National Bereavement Advice Service was also recognised with a Highly Commended prize with Sarah Woulds saying Abi had made a “truly impeccable start to her career, assisting in the company’s growth through obtaining new partnerships while comforting and counselling those grieving a bereavement”.