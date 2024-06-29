A main road was shut for a number of hours after a serious crash.

The A52 was closed in both directions between the A46 at Saxondale and A1 at Grantham after a serious crash last night (Friday, June 28).

Police officers from Lincolnshire and Leicestershire were at the scene for a number of hours carrying out an investigation into the crash.

| Image: Lincolnshire Police

Update: A driver was killed and a second person seriously injured in the crash, which happened at Bottesford.

The road reopened at about 7.50am.



