Serious crash on A52 between A46 at Saxondale and A1 at Grantham

By Maddy Baillie
Published: 08:40, 29 June 2024
 | Updated: 13:19, 29 June 2024

A main road was shut for a number of hours after a serious crash.

The A52 was closed in both directions between the A46 at Saxondale and A1 at Grantham after a serious crash last night (Friday, June 28).

Police officers from Lincolnshire and Leicestershire were at the scene for a number of hours carrying out an investigation into the crash.

| Image: Lincolnshire Police
Update: A driver was killed and a second person seriously injured in the crash, which happened at Bottesford.

The road reopened at about 7.50am.


