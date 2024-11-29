A gingerbread company’s sales have grown by 400% thanks to a shift in sales tactics.

Since owner Alastair Hawken founded Hawkens Gingerbread, based in Grantham, in 2009, the company now produces about 2,000 gingerbread products a day, and has its products stocked by the likes of Selfridges and inside National Trust shops.

However, he has learned the company’s most productive time of the year is over the festive season.

Alastair Hawken, owner of Hawkens Gingerbread

He said:“Since setting up the business I’ve loved the Christmas rush, but I had hoped that I could debunk the myth that gingerbread is just for Christmas.

“Sadly, after many years of trying, I have realised I can’t. Our business was consistently experiencing a trend line where we ramped up our productions from August to cater to the seasonal peak, but this was then followed by a much quieter period in the new year.”

Some of Hawkens products.

In a bid to ensure the business was thriving all year round and not just the festive season, Alastair decided to go on the Help to Grow: Management Course at Nottingham Trent University’s Business School.

He added: “As an entrepreneur you believe you have all the answers, but as time goes on you realise you don’t.

“The course helped me to develop a clear understanding of where the strongest, most margin rich routes to market for our brand.

Some of Hawkens products.

“With the business frameworks I learnt how to use on the course, I was better able to understand our product, target market and customers, and then focus our time and resources more effectively.”

While the gingerbread products are still sold online, the company has shifted focus to wholesale, which has led to a consistent demand for the product all year round as a luxury gift.

The company has also partnered with a range of different hamper products which has proved successful.

Alastair added: “When I set up the business, I naively imagined that I would get a deal with a large supermarket chain and make lots of money, but I now realise that our brand would be a total mismatch for this model.

“Through the course, I have been able to understand the best routes to market our products.

“It’s been a real journey of exploration, understanding and learning.

“Now I get to see my gingerbread being stocked, shared and gifted throughout the year in all these new places.

“Selling via buyers, instead of direct to the consumer, has proved a lot less arduous and it also results in direct purchases.

“In practice, for example, people taste the biscuits in a hamper and then come to our website and buy them online.”

The Help to Grow: Management Course is accredited by the Small Business Charter.

Flora Hamilton, executive director at the Small Business Charter, said: “Alastair’s journey is a great example of a company that has succeeded because of the sheer passion and commitment of the business owner. But like many of the UK’s brilliant entrepreneurs, Alastair got to a certain stage with his business and realised that he needed expert help and support to take it to the next level.

“The course equips small and medium enterprises with the business skills they need to drive growth, resilience, and long-term sustainability.

“We’re proud to support entrepreneurs like Alastair and show them that although sales might spike at Christmas, a robust strategy promotes year-round benefits.”

Today (Friday, November 29), Hawkens Gingerbread is joining in the Colour Friday campaign, created by Holly Tucker, founder of the website Not On The High Street.

The campaign aims to encourage shoppers to celebrate creativity and craftmanship by supporting small and independent businesses instead of diverting to Black Friday deals usually run by larger companies.