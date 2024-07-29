A shop has had its licence revoked after authorities discovered a large-scale cannabis grow operation in the disused ground floor area.

In April, Lincolnshire Police discovered over 150 cannabis plants at the former Indre Shop on Bridge End Road in Grantham.

The operation, estimated to be worth up to £75,500, was reported by an energy company tasked with disconnecting the property’s electricity meter.

The Indre Shop on Bridge End Road. Photo: LDRS

South Kesteven District Council’s Alcohol, Entertainment and Late Night Refreshment Licensing Committee met on Friday morning to review police reports, with the force requesting the licence revocation to prevent future criminal activity.

A report before the committee identified Indre Adamkevicius as the current licence holder, who has held the licence since June 2016.

He has previously been issued a police caution for admitting to licensing offences at the premises in 2016. These offences included Section 144 violations for keeping smuggled goods on licensed premises.

Members of Lincolnshire Police presented their case to the committee; however, the licence holder did not provide any representation.

A spokesperson for the force said: “On Wednesday, April 10, 2024, police received a report from an energy company warrant officer who was tasked with disconnecting the electricity meter at the premises of Indre Food Ltd, Bridge End Road, Grantham, advising that they had witnessed signs of a cannabis grow.

“Police attended the location and confirmed there was indeed a cannabis grow inside the business premises which was no longer open to the public. The set-up was described as professional, with 150 plants all located within the ground floor shop area, aged between 12-13 weeks old.

“Investigations were started to try and identify those responsible for the cannabis grow and the installation of the hydroponic equipment, however this was unsuccessful, and charges were not brought against any person.

“The police officer in charge of the case stated the landlord of the property had contacted the police following the discovery and confirmed the shop had been rented to a male connected to the licence holder who had moved back to Lithuania months before the April 10, 2024.

“Lincolnshire Police requested that the Licensing sub-committee of South Kesteven District Council consider a revocation of the existing premises licence which permitted the shop to sell alcohol, due to the criminal activity undermining the licensing objectives.”

Ultimately, the committee agreed to revoke the licence, which Coun Robert Leadenham (Conservative) described as being for “obvious reasons”.