A 'problematic' shop found with a cannabis grow worth up to £75,500 could have its licence revoked.

Lincolnshire Police discovered more than 150 cannabis plants at the former Indre Shop in Bridge End Road, Grantham, after an energy company tasked with disconnecting the electricity meter at the property reported the grow.

South Kesteven District Council’s licensing committee will review police reports and the shop's problematic history on Friday (July 26), as police request revoking the licence to prevent future criminal activity.

A report before the committee said: “Lincolnshire Police has obtained evidence which indicates that the management of these premises has been operating it in such a manner that amounts to criminal activity and thus undermines the licensing objectives.

The large-scale cannabis grow, estimated to be at least three months old, was discovered in April in the disused ground floor shop, which has been problematic and reviewed twice before.

They add that the current premises licence holder (PLH) and designated premises supervisor (DPS), Indre Adamkevicius, was issued a police caution for admitting to committing licensing offences at the premises back in 2016.

Police discovered nearly 200 cannabis plants in the property in Bridge End Road, Grantham.

Police had checked the premises multiple times in the month before the discovery and found it closed.

After the discovery, police and licensing teams tried to contact Adamkevicius and her husband but got no response.

A follow-up visit to the premises on May 9 also found it “completely stripped”.

Lincolnshire Police had a screen guard at the premises until Thursday (April 11).

The report describes the cannabis grow inside the premises as “professional”.

It confirms 150 plants, aged 12 to 13 weeks, with an estimated wholesale value of £21,500 to £75,500.

“There were no signs of any connection to the grow and the flat above the premises, and it was believed that entry/egress to the ground floor had been via the rear yard, which was shuttered. The front windows had been fully covered up.

“There were no signs that “gardeners” had been living on site, and a Wi-Fi system had been installed to water the plants remotely.

“CCTV was present inside the premises, however, no hard drive was recovered and it was remotely accessed.”

Investigations to identify those responsible were unsuccessful, and no charges were brought.

The landlord of the property told police that the shop had been rented to Karolis Adamkevicius, who he said had moved back to Lithuania months prior.

The shop has previously undergone two reviews, the first of which was as Balt Foods under a previous PLH and DPS, Irena Kundrotaite, in June 2016 when non-duty paid alcohol, foreign labelled medicines, and areas of non-compliance regarding the premises licence were found.

It was later transferred to Indre Adamkevicius as PLH and with Kundrotaite as DPS and reopened as Indre Food.

The licensing committee at that time took no further action, however, Mrs Adamkevicius was interviewed by police and cautioned for licensing offences.

However, in August of the same year, a police test purchase found non-duty paid cigarettes being sold, and a “hide” was discovered with a “large amount” of illegal cigarettes.

Mr and Mrs Adamkevicius promised not to sell illegal goods again and said they wanted to run a 'proper business.' The committee suspended the licence for three months.

The licensing meeting on Friday will begin at 10am.