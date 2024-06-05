Town councillors have debated whether an official ceremony should be held to mark their new ‘ambassador’.

In the second Grantham Town Council meeting on Monday (June 3), Councillor Charmaine Morgan, ambassador for the town council, said that the new town council should hold a ceremony - similar to a mayor making - to mark the new role.

She said: “By this time usually we would have had the mayor-making ceremony which got cancelled because of the new town council.

Grantham Independent Councillor Charmaine Morgan.

“I think it’s important we have something, especially for the confusion around mayors and ambassadors.

“I’m getting all sorts of questions from the public and it is important to the public.”

Councillor Tim Harrison, Grantham Town Council chairperson, referred to the ceremony as “pompous”, questioning whether the other councillors did want a ceremony.

The Grantham Town Council meeting on June 3.

Traditionally, a mayor-making ceremony would be invite-only, with former mayors and council contacts attending.

Councillor Linda Jackson suggested if the public could be involved.

She said: “Would it be better going down Welby Street and inviting the public into the area and getting people involved.”

Councillor Nik Pattinson reiterated Coun Jackson’s point and said: “I think it would be good to have it in the public domain because it gives people an opportunity to come and learn the difference.

“That we are a new council, that we have an ambassador and what that ambassador will represent.

“Half probably didn’t know what the mayor did. I think it would be good to explain it to the public and say why we are doing this.”

The councillors decided the possibility of a mayor-making ceremony would be discussed by the events committee after the General Election on July 4.

