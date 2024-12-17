A village pub has got off to a great start after reopening its doors.

The Duck at Woolsthorpe, formerly known as The Dirty Duck, based near Grantham, reopened on Monday, December 2, after new owners Simon Barnes, Leroy Ambrose-Allen and Andy Hunt took over.

“One thing we noticed when we reopened is that there is a lot of love for this pub,” said co-owner Simon.

A look inside the newly refurbished pub.

A look inside the new pub.

He added: “On the first night, we did a villagers evening and invited everyone from Woolsthorpe and Marston.

“We showed them the place to see the changes, had some canapes and bucks fizz.

Two of the new management chef Leroy Ambrose-Allen, and Simon Barnes outside their first pub The Unicorns Head in Langar. Photo: Facebook

“It went really well as we had well over 100 people here.

“There is a clear amount of affection for this pub and everyone was really pleased to see it back open.”

Since reopening, mid-week has been quiet, however there has been a lot of people visiting on the weekend.

Some of the food on offer.

Simon added: “We had a really strong weekend. Our Sunday lunches were incredible, we did about 120 lunches on the first Sunday.

“We think this is how the business will grow. The weekend trading will be good and encourage people to come back to us.”

Some of the food on offer.

Although they don’t plan to do anything for Christmas as it opened late to book anything, the owners are excited for 2025.

Simon said: “We are very excited for the new year.

“We have a huge outside area that we plan to invest in when the weather gets better.

Some of the food on offer.

“We will also have a great value menu of two or three courses throughout January and February.

“Someone also told me that the pub used to close in January, but we are not going to do that!”

The pub initially closed in April this year.