The European leg of her tour might be over but it’s time for Swifties to sing, dance and party!

For fans of pop sensation Taylor Swift, they can enjoy a night of her best songs at The Ultimate Era’s Summer Party at Barrowby Village Hall, near Grantham, on Friday (August 30).

Pro Disco’s and Entertainment, hosts of the event, promises a fun night for Taylor Swift fans and families.

A spokesperson for the event said: “We are putting this event together for Taylor Swift fans and families to give them a taste of being amongst other fans, singing and dancing together to her biggest hits, given her popularity and the difficulties of attending any of her concerts.

“There will be some amazing light shows to go along with all of the music.

“We have competitions planned and other ways to make the party as immersive as possible for all the Swifties in attendance.”

There will be competitions for best dressed and the number one Swiftie.

The event is for ages eight and above and under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-ultimate-eras-summer-party-tickets-951563892217?.

Each Swiftie will get a Taylor-themed goodie bag at the event.