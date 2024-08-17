Grantham singer-songwriter Holly Humberstone said Taylor Swift makes ‘dreams come true’ after she supported her at Wembley Stadium last night (Friday, August 16).

Brit award-winning performer Holly posted on Instagram after opening for Taylor Swift during her Eras tour: “The f*** just happened!!!??? Taylor Swift u really do make dreams come true.”

During the 25 minute set, Holly played six songs for the sold-out crowd.

Opening the concert, Taylor told thousands of fans: “We’re very lucky on this tour and we have the most fantastic opening acts possible. We’re going to start off your evening with an amazing singer-songwriter. I listen to her music all the time so I got the idea for her to come and perform for you tonight. She’s fantastic! Holly Humberstone, give it up again.”

Taylor’s Eras Tour is the highest grossing concert tour of all time. It consists of 152 shows spanning five continents. Wembley has a capacity of 90,000.

Holly Humberstone shares on Instagram ahead of supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras tour at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Holly Humberstone/Instagram

Holly Humberstone shares on Instagram after supporting Taylor Swift on her Eras tour at Wembley Stadium. Photo: Holly Humberstone/Instagram

“The hardest secret I’ve ever had to keep,” said Holly in an Instagram post when she announced the gig.

The 24-year-old grew up on the Belvoir Estate with her parents and three sisters.

A former Kesteven and Grantham Girls' School pupil grew up surrounded by music and played in the Lincolnshire Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Holly’s demos were played on BBC Introducing East Midlands and following that BBC Radio 1 picked it up, kickstarting Holly’s music career.

Despite being early in her career, Holly has achieved much, including winning the Brits Rising Star Award in 2022 and performing at Glastonbury with stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Sam Fender, and Matt Healy.

With a big tour, rave reviews, and a new EP, the future looks bright for the Ivor Novello-nominated singer.

Earlier this year, Holly released her EP Work in Progress, featuring the singles “Dive,” “Work in Progress,” “Down Swinging,” and “Easy Tiger”.

Did you see Holly Humberstone perform at Wembley last night? Send your photos and videos to: news@lincsonline.co.uk