Work has begun on an energy-saving project at a town leisure centre, thanks to a £399,000 grant.

The 574 solar panels being installed at Grantham Meres Leisure Centre aim to cut costs and reduce its carbon footprint.

The project, due for completion in three weeks, is part of South Kesteven District Council’s climate strategy.

The plans for the solar panels on Grantham Meres Leisure Centre. Image: Supplied

It also supports the council's commitment to modern facilities.

SKDC also received £46,725 from Sport England to install pool covers, helping maintain the pool’s temperature and lower energy usage.

Coun Rhys Baker (Green), SKDC’s cabinet member for environment, expressed pride in the council’s success in securing the funding.

He said: “Leisure and fitness activities can have a positive impact on people’s mental health, and it’s important that we do all we can to ensure our facilities are up to the standard that users expect.”

The installation is expected to deliver long-term savings of more than £50,000 annually—a boost as councils nationwide grapple with rising energy costs.

Leisure Energy, responsible for the installation, also helped secure funding.

Holly Jarvis, project manager at Leisure Energy, praised SKDC’s efforts to reach its net zero goals: “We are pleased to be supporting South Kesteven in its commitment towards its net zero targets by carrying out the installation of the solar panels… and also ensuring that the community will have a more sustainable leisure facility for future generations.”

The funding comes at a critical time for leisure centres, many facing closures due to soaring energy costs.

Lisa Dodd-Mayne, Sport England’s executive director for place, emphasised the importance of this support. "Many pools have faced a real and significant threat to their survival this year, as local authorities and operators have battled the challenge of increased energy and wider costs,” she said.

"We hope our funding will enable more public pools to improve their energy efficiency to be more environmentally and financially sustainable, so they remain available for future generations to enjoy.”

Grantham Meres Leisure Centre is operated by LeisureSK Ltd, a company managed by SKDC that oversees leisure services in Grantham, Stamford, and Bourne.

SKDC recently came under fire after it was found that contractors were using a controversial supplier; however, it has now remedied that.

The council replaced Canadian Solar with JA Solar due to concerns over forced labour allegations in the supply chain.

SKDC leader Coun Ashley Baxter (Ind) praised JA Solar's transparent processes, which allow panels to be traced back to their origin using QR codes.