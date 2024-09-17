A council has defended its supplier of leisure centre solar panels amidst allegations of forced labour.

South Kesteven District Council’s decision to use Canadian Solar PV modules for the Grantham Meres Leisure Centre Decarbonisation Project has attracted criticism from Rutland and Stamford MP Alicia Kearns (Con) and Conservative Councillor David Bellamy.

The Grantham Meres decarbonisation project, which includes installing 574 solar panels to generate about 200kW of energy, aims to reduce carbon emissions and heating costs.

The plans propose to install 574 solar panels, generating just under 200kW of energy. Photo: SKDC

This £4 million initiative aims to cut the centre's carbon emissions by over 550 tonnes annually.

The panels are expected to cut heating bills by 26% and save over £75,000 annually.

However, Canadian Solar, which is also the primary developer behind the Mallard Pass Solar Farm on the border of Stamford and Rutland, faces accusations of connections to Uyghur forced labour.

Alicia has urged the council to clarify how it verified the panels' ethical sourcing and to provide proof of an independent audit of Canadian Solar’s supply chains.

She said: “I have lost track of the number of times I have raised Canadian Solar’s links to Uyghur forced labour in Parliament.

“The council’s ambition to use ‘ethically sourced’ solar panels for the Grantham Meres Leisure Centre Decarbonisation Project is simply not compatible with a company with well-documented and long-standing supply chain links to Uyghur forced labour.

“Decarbonising our communities should not come at the expense of the Uyghur genocide.”

In its response, South Kesteven District Council stated that Canadian Solar sources all of its silicon from regions not implicated in forced labour and upholds ethical labour practices.

The council clarified it has no direct contract with Canadian Solar; the supplier is engaged through Leisure Energy and Geo-Green Power.

“Canadian Solar assures us in a statement that it does not tolerate forced labour or any form of modern slavery.

“Geo-Green Power, to whom our supplier Leisure Energy is subcontracting the scheme, is a signatory to Solar Energy UK’s UK Industry Supply Chain Statement.

“The Meres energy efficiency programme, which includes a new low carbon heating system, supports SKDC’s work to reduce carbon emissions, tackle climate change, and meet the council’s ambition to be net-zero carbon as soon as viable before 2050.”

Canadian Solar’s anti-slavery policy reinforces its commitment to preventing modern slavery throughout its operations and supply chains.

Created in May 2021, the statement said: “Modern slavery is a crime and a violation of fundamental human rights. It takes various forms, such as involuntary servitude, forced labour, debt bondage, and human trafficking.

“Whether affecting adults or children, all forms of slavery involve the deprivation of a person's liberty in order to exploit him or her for personal or commercial gain.

“Canadian Solar Inc., together with its subsidiary entities (‘Canadian Solar’), is committed to complying with anti-slavery laws and regulations in every jurisdiction in which it conducts business, including compliance with disclosure obligations under applicable legislation, and to acting ethically and with integrity in all its business dealings and relationships. Consequently,

“Canadian Solar is committed to ensuring that modern slavery does not take place anywhere in its business, including through its supply chain.”