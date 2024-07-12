Permission has been granted for a large-scale solar farm to be built on the border of Rutland and Lincolnshire.

The Mallard Pass Solar Farm has been given the go-ahead of by the Secretary of State for energy security and net zero this afternoon (Friday).

A campaign group had been set up to fight the proposed farm, which will stretch across 4.2 miles of countryside and be centred around Essendine.

A rough idea of the shape and scale of the proposed development

The decision notice says: “The Secretary of State has considered all representations received. Representations have been received from Mallard Pass Action Group and from the local constituency MP for Rutland and Stamford, Alicia Kearns, who have raised concerns about a number of issues, including (but not limited to) the ethical procurement of solar panels, the loss of agricultural land, the large size of the development, the lifetime of the proposed development and negative impacts on landscape, heritage assets and the community.

Also: ‘These huge scale developments will change our landscape dramatically’

“The Secretary of State has considered the overall planning balance and has concluded that the public benefits associated with the proposed development outweigh the harm identified, and that development consent should therefore be granted.”

Following today’s announcement, MP Alicia Kearns (Con) said: “I am utterly appalled that less than one week into his role, Ed Miliband has approved the Mallard Pass Solar Plant for construction.

Rutland MP Alicia Kearns demonstrates the proposed height of the panels at the Mallard Pass Solar Farm at Oakham Buttercross

“This shows a complete disregard for community consent, contempt for human rights, and a complete failure to understand food security is a national security issue.

“He has today waved through three of these mass mega-solar projects, in so doing he has given a green light to every company complicit in Uyghur genocide seeking to make a profit off our agricultural land. 6,295 acres of agricultural land will be lost.

“With 93 documents in the decision sub-folder for Mallard Pass alone, let alone the other two projects, I struggle to believe that the Secretary of State has engaged with any of the detail or read all of the documentation and representations.

“The decision document states they have disregarded concerns around human rights, impact on biodiversity and agricultural land, and harms to community as not outweighing the benefits.

Ramblers at the site of Mallard Pass

“This is a slap in the face for all those who value human rights, food security, upholding standards in business, and protecting our agricultural land.

“I will be considering the next steps available to us, including judicial review.

“I am sorry to all those who have campaigned so hard, for so long, and whose voices today were flagrantly dismissed.”

Mallard Pass is the first national infrastructure project in the area since Rutland Water was built.

DCIM\100MEDIA\DJI_0033.JPG.

The plans were drawn up by Windel Energy and Canadian Solar. The proposal covers 463 hectares - the equivalent of 865 football pitches, spanning out from Essendine towards Ryhall, Uffington, Stamford, Pickworth and Carlby.

The firms said the scheme could provide energy for 92,000 homes over the next 30 to 40 years.

Campaigners had objected to the loss of farmland and impact on the surrounding views.