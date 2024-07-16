Grantham’s ‘Spud in a Pot’ raises over £400 for South Kesteven Charity Cup charities
Spuds were weighed in an annual competition at the weekend.
Forty-six people entered into the fourth ‘Spud in a Pot’, organised by Grantham Councillor Ian Selby, over the weekend for the grand weigh-in and it raised £488 for charities picked by the teams in the South Kesteven Charity Cup.
The winners were Kathleen Peasgood and Andrew Buckberry - who retained the title from last year - with the spud that weighed in at 2.55kg.
Coun Selby said: “I’m delighted with this year’s competition and I’d like to thank everybody that took part.
“It’s a great fun event and we could not have done so well without the good will of everyone that entered.
“Many thanks also to my fellow judges Trevor Rickards and Justin Lill, also to my mother Anita for doing the raffle for us.
“A special thank you to Downtown for sponsoring the event again, I’m well chuffed with Downtown and in particular to Victoria Fallon for coming along and presenting the prizes.”
Second place went to Jack Langley, 12, weighing in at 2.26kg, third place to Isabella Stark, weighing 1.67kg and fourth to Mick Atter, weighing 1.66kg.
The prize for the funniest shaped potato went to Nadine Woolley.