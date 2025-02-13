An investigation into a stolen car continues after it was found burnt and stripped of parts.

Lincolnshire Police continue to appeal for information after a blue Ford Focus Zetec was stolen on January 29 from a property in Long Bennington.

It has since been found burnt and stripped of parts, including its gearbox, on a private road off Cliff Hill Lane, north of Thoroton, Nottinghamshire.

Lincolnshire Police continue its investigation into the stolen car. Photo: iStock/Stephen Barnes

Officers are now keen to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the vehicle being stripped or anyone who may have CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage of the car travelling along the villages, surrounding farms and businesses.

These villages are: Cotham, Shelton, Normanton, Alverton, Thoroton, Shelton, Sibthorpe, Hawksworth, Flawborough, Screveton, Scarrington and Elston.

Anyone with information should contact DC Dave Asher on 101 extension 3295027 and quote incident number 2500058872.

Alternatively they can email david.asher@lincs.police.uk and quote the incident number in the subject line.